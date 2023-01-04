Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock announced today that he would seek a fourth term on the local governing board.
Paddock, who represents the 5th District, was elected to the City Council in 2011. He previously served a four-year term on the board of trustees of the Fort Wayne Community Schools. Since 1993, Paddock has been the executive director of the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project.
“It has been an honor to work with Mayor Tom Henry and my colleagues on the City Council for the past 11 years. Thanks to bipartisan leadership on City Council, Fort Wayne is poised for continued economic growth in the years ahead," Paddock said in a statement. "I want to play an active role in efforts towards economic development for downtown and riverfront development, and more infrastructure improvements for our neighborhoods."
Paddock said in his news release that he successfully sponsored legislation to strengthen the Drug House Ordinance and preserve brick streets and alleys in the city's central area. He worked with Republican colleagues to tighten restrictions and promote more accountability with tax abatements -– now referred to as tax phase-ins. He has also worked with Democratic and Republican council members to increase the number of police officers and firefighters to have a "public safety presence, second to none."
He listed as other accomplishments his early support of the mixed-used Electric Works Project on a former General Electric campus in the 5th District.
“Electric Works is now a $400 million neighborhood improvement project that helped keep Do It Best headquartered in Fort Wayne, saw a Fort Wayne Community Schools AMP Lab open last August, and the Union Street Market open in November," Paddock said. Other entities including Parkview Health, Carr Workplaces, and many small businesses are to open by spring.
He also cited his work for more than a decade to advocate for the return of passenger rail service to Fort Wayne and commitment to investing city dollars into infrastructure, including to reconstruct alleys, replace sidewalks, and resurface streets.
“This is an exciting time for our city," Paddock said. "I want to continue my work on City Council to build on the momentum we are experiencing."