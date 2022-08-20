The parents of a 9-year-old who shot himself with the father’s handgun in January are each charged with three felonies.
Dauris Anderson, 29, of the 500 block of Kimberton Drive, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury and two counts of neglect of a dependent placing the dependent in a situation that endangers them. He was charged Wednesday.
Shonese Prince-Little, 30, of the 6300 block of Decor Drive, is charged with the same felonies. She was charged Thursday.
They face three to 16 years in prison on the first felony and six months to 18 months on each of the other counts.
The shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. Jan. 23.
The 9-year-old went into the garage of the house alone, court documents state. The juvenile male told police that he went in there to play with the gun, had played with it before and knew it was hidden under the couch.
He picked the gun up, put his finger on the trigger and pulled it, he told police. “He stated he knew the gun was loaded, but he wasn’t trying to hurt himself,” the probable cause affidavit stated.
His brother told police he heard a boom and went into the garage, where he found his brother with blood and smoke coming from his body and blood coming from his mouth.
The hospital treated the 9-year-old for a gunshot wound to the left upper chest wall and left posterior shoulder, a collapsed lung and multiple rib fractures, court documents state.
The 9-year-old also told police that children in the house weren’t allowed to go into bedrooms or the garage because of the guns there.
There were six handguns, an AK-47-style pistol, three rifles and 569 rounds of ammunition in the house, all unsecured, according to court documents. Anderson and Prince-Little had gone grocery shopping, but there were relatives in the house.
It wasn’t the first time a child was shot in the home with an unsecured weapon. A child had been shot at the house in 2019, court documents state.
That time, the now 9-year-old shot his brother’s left pinkie finger when the older brother tried to take the gun from him. The boy told police then that he had a physical fight with his brother, got mad and went to the bedroom closet where he saw Prince-Little put the gun.
He told police then that “he was really mad at his brother and was going to shoot him for hitting him in the stomach,” court documents state.
Prince-Little was in Allen County Jail Friday evening. Anderson wasn’t listed as a jail resident, and online court records list a warrant for his arrest.
Neither has a hearing date set.