Two Fort Wayne parents face neglect charges after they allegedly failed to take a 2-year-old child with severe burns to a doctor until three days after the injuries.
Michael M. Meade, 34, and Rachel N. Meade, 27, have been charged with felony neglect of a dependent for the incident that happened May 7. Rachel Meade was charged Friday, and Michael Meade’s charges were filed Monday in Allen Superior Court.
Rachel Meade told police she had turned her back on a mug being filled by a single-cup coffee maker when the child grabbed and spilled it and then screamed, court records say. Rachel Meade said she didn’t know what to do but put the girl in a bath with lukewarm water, based on advice from a relative.
Michael Meade said he took the girl to a hospital for treatment that evening, but he said they were turned away because the hospital wouldn’t treat a 2-year-old because of COVID-19 restrictions, court records say. He then took the child home to treat the injuries with burn cream, aloe vera and bandages.
The child was taken to a doctor three days later on May 10, court records said.
The child had first, second and third degree burns on a third of her body. Without professional treatment, the doctor said the child’s injuries likely would have become infected, which could have led to sepsis or death, court records say.
When officers said they would review hospital security footage for confirmation, Michael Meade changed his story.
He then said he didn’t take the child to a hospital, and the child’s injuries were only treated at home, court records say. Rachel Meade said she didn’t talk to her husband about the child’s injuries until they saw the doctor three days later.
Court hearings in Allen Superior Court had not been scheduled as of Monday afternoon.