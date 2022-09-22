A student at Wayne High School brought a gun to school Thursday, but the weapon was taken without further incident, according to a letter sent to parents.
Administrators were told that the student had a weapon in the school.
“The student was immediately located and the weapon confiscated by our (school resource officer),” the letter stated. “No direct threat was made to students or staff.”
Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman confirmed by email that the weapon was a gun.
She couldn’t comment specifically on student discipline and what happened to the student who brought the gun. However, she said, “We are following the Code of Conduct in this situation” as outlined on page 46, rule 19: possession of weapons, in the Student and Family Support Guide.
The guide states that a corrective response “could include extended suspension, expulsion and/or referral to law enforcement.”
The letter that the district sent home also stated, “I appreciate the commitment students have to keeping our building safe and reporting when they see something unusual. We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment.”
Those with questions or concerns may call Principal Kyle Kirby's office at 260-467-6402.