Two men are being questioned by Fort Wayne police after a shooting inside the parking lot of the downtown Taco Bell that left a man in critical condition early today.
Officers said they responded to the situation about 2:42 a.m. and found the person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound at the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Fairfield Avenue.
Police believe the victim staggered to the location and collapsed after being shot at the fast food restaurant, 340 W. Jefferson Blvd., as he walked up to a red Ford Focus parked with two men inside.
Officers detained the men and paramedics took the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information was provided.