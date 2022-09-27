Parkview Health has agreed to pay $2.9 million to settle allegations the hospital network overbilled Indiana Medicaid, Attorney General Todd Rokita announced Tuesday.
The overbilling allegedly took place between January 2017 and March 2021, according to a news release, and was the result of improper revenue codes submitted to Medicaid for certain blood-clotting tests.
Those tests were performed on patients at “several hospitals” operated by Parkview, the release said. The settlement agreement names the network’s locations in Huntington, Whitley and Noble County, along with the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Parkview operates “Anticoagulation Therapy Units,” used by patients who use medication to prevent blood clotting. According to the document, Parkview allegedly billed related claims under revenue code 760, for “specialty services — general.”
The state alleged the network should have submitted claims under code 510, for “clinic — general,” and that the difference in code selection resulted in “substantially higher reimbursement” to Parkview for each claim.
The agreement notes that Parkview “expressly denies” any wrongdoing or that those claims were false claims, and that nothing in the agreement constitutes an admission of wrongdoing on the part of the health network.
A spokeswoman for Parkview Health did not immediately return a request for comment.
Rokita thanked members of the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for working on the case, including Deputy Attorney General Jordan Stover and investigators John Mills and Bryan Katterhenry.
“All Medicaid providers have an obligation to ensure that they are seeking appropriate and justifiable payments from the Indiana program,” Rokita said in a statement. “Whenever we have reason to believe the program is overbilled, we investigate — and then we work to recover any overcharges.”
The attorney general added that he appreciated Parkview’s cooperation in resolving the issue.
“Our team takes very seriously our responsibility to be wise and faithful stewards of the public trust,” Rokita said. “Some recoveries are returned to the public treasury, and some are sent directly to everyday Hoosiers to whom money is owed. Our mission is to ensure justice is done.”