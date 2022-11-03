The Parkview Cancer Institute has been christened in honor of the family of the man who has led the Parkview Health system as president and chief executive officer since 2006.
Mike Packnett and his family played an instrumental role in development of the facility and its model of care after Packnett’s wife, Donna, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.
Based on her experiences, the family wanted to create a cancer center that would make high-quality, multispecialty care more accessible to patients in the region, Parkview officials said in a news release Thursday.
The facility was also designed as “a healing environment,” including multidisciplinary care teams who can customize treatments for each patient’s type of cancer and an array of outpatient services under one roof.
The facility also has amenities, including a concierge team to assist patients and guests, as well as an atrium and indoor garden.
Mike and Donna Packnett and their daughters Kristin and Kelli were present for the formal renaming Oct. 28 during Parkview’s Leadership Development Institute, a quarterly meeting of the health system’s leaders.
“When you hear the words, ‘You have cancer,’ it stops everything,” Donna Packnett said. “We are forever grateful to the Parkview family for their support, and we are honored that our journey could help ensure the best possible care and outcomes for our cancer patients and families.”
The announcement took Mike Packnett by surprise, and he thanked the board.
“The cancer institute means more to our family than you will ever know,” he said. “We are so humbled to have our name on the building, but we are also so grateful for Dr. (Neil) Sharma’s leadership and all our co-workers who serve there and will continue to ensure each patient’s journey is the best it can be.”
Sharma is the institute’s president.
“When I think about Mike’s leadership, I think about his commitment to excellence, innovation and compassion for others,” Sharma said. “The Packnett family should be proud of what they’ve created and how it’s making our world a better place.”
The signage on the building will read “Parkview Packnett Family Cancer Institute,” and all materials referring to the center will be updated with the new name early next year.
Mike Packnett is retiring at the end of the year, and Donna Packnett is now negotiating survivorhood.
“I am blessed to say that on Jan. 25, I will celebrate 11 years as a survivor,” she said. “Survivorship has not always been an easy road, with medications and check-ups.
“But I am so grateful that the Parkview Cancer Institute family has been with us for the long journey. I know I am in the best hands and have the team to help me reach 10 more thriving years.”