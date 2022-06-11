A “topping out” ceremony Friday marked a milestone in construction at Parkview Warsaw, where a $70 million investment will lead to expanded service.
During the morning ceremony, Weigand Construction crew members secured the project’s final steel beam, which Parkview Warsaw co-workers signed this week. Community leaders joined Parkview’s leaders and co-workers to celebrate, a news release said.
The facility will become the full-service Parkview Kosciusko Hospital when the project is completed in the summer of 2023.
The 88,000-square-foot addition is on the west side of Parkview Warsaw, which is currently an 86,000-square-foot outpatient facility with a standalone emergency room. The multimillion-dollar investment will bring several additional services to the community, including inpatient care, surgery and specialty clinics.
The property will also include a satellite clinic for the Parkview Cancer Institute.
The expansion is projected to create an additional 125 jobs, including clinical and non-clinical roles. Recruitment for those roles will begin closer to the 2023 opening. People interested in job opportunities can learn more about openings at parkview.com.
“Today, we are one step closer to making Parkview Kosciusko Hospital a reality, allowing us to better serve our patients with more comprehensive services,” Scott Gabriel, president of Parkview Whitley Hospital and Parkview Warsaw, said in a statement.
The new addition has three stories and a basement. The lower level will have cardiology and pulmonology, including rehab for both specialties, and nutrition services.
The first floor will include the Parkview Cancer Institute satellite clinic, a pharmacy, diabetes education services and an expansion of the current lab and emergency departments.
Surgical services will occupy the second floor and includes two operating suites and two procedure rooms. The third floor will house 24 inpatient rooms.