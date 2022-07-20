For Emma Parsley, entering the third annual Parkview Healthy Mom and Baby Competition seemed like the best way to create a product she’s passionate about.
“My mom is a postpartum nurse at Parkview, and I remember the competition happening a year ago,” said the Fort Wayne native and 2022 Cedarville University graduate. “My product was my capstone project for college, and it was centered more around moms and babies. It just kind of works perfectly.”
Parsley is one of eight semifinalists in the competition, a group narrowed down from 39 global applicants. Each participant submitted a product that would improve access to care of chronic conditions for underrepresented mothers and children.
Parsley submitted a breastfeeding device that would help mothers who had trouble feeding their babies. The device works as a latch and helps pull out the breastmilk, sending it straight to the baby rather than to a bottle.
Her inspiration for the product came when her family fostered a baby with a cleft palate, Parsley said, but it moved beyond that as she developed it more.
“I found out there was very little out there for the specific need I was looking at, and I just thought, ‘How has nobody thought of this?’” she said.
Other products in the competition include a device that detects and monitors seizures in newborns, technology that monitors cervix dilation at home, and technology that collects data throughout labor to see if a C-section is necessary.
Ethel Massing, innovation program leader at Parkview, said there were 39 submissions from 14 states and eight countries this year. The competition accepted applications from May 2 to June 24.
“We’re really looking for the best solution to our problem and what’s going to help the underserved population,” Massing said.
She said the competition likes to support new companies, but it is open to all individuals and organizations. Judges did not know who created each product when deciding who would advance to the semifinals.
“It was a great surprise for us to see someone from Fort Wayne,” Massing said of Parsley. “We didn’t know she was from Fort Wayne, and we don’t get a lot of applicants from the local area.”
The other semifinalists are from Illinois, Wisconsin and Ireland.
Judges will pick up to five finalists Aug. 10 at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation. From there, the finalists will become a cohort that works with mentors for 10 weeks to innovate their products.
Teams will then present their product Nov. 10, and judges will pick one winner. The winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize and a year-long membership to MATTER Health – a healthcare innovation hub in Chicago.
Parsley said she’s “blown away” by what people have created, and she’s excited to see what the future of her product looks like in this competition.
"Even if it’s just to build a partnership with Parkview, that’s amazing for me,” she said. “I feel like there’s no downside to this.”