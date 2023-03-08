Parkview Health has received accreditation for its fifth graduate medical education program and said Wednesday that a state board recently approved about $3 million in extension grants to support training.
The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education has awarded initial accreditation for Parkview’s new OB-GYN program, which is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2024. The four-year training program will accept five resident physicians per year, for a total of 20 resident physicians at full capacity, a news release said.
Parkview’s is the third OB-GYN residency program in Indiana and the first outside of Indianapolis, the release said.
While at Parkview, resident physicians will learn from faculty in multiple OB-GYN specialties, including hospital medicine, maternal fetal medicine, urogynecology and gynecologic oncology.
Along with caring for patients at Parkview hospitals, resident physicians will provide outpatient care in the OB-GYN residency clinic in Fort Wayne, at 1818 Carew St. near Parkview Hospital Randallia. Dr. Patrick Woodman is serving as the OB-GYN program director.
Parkview now has five ACGME-accredited graduate medical education programs – internal medicine, general surgery, transitional year, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and OB-GYN.
Internal medicine and general surgery welcomed the first resident physicians in the summer of 2022, and the transitional year program will begin in the summer of 2023. The OB-GYN program will start in 2024, while physical medicine and rehabilitation is slated to begin in 2025.
“We are proud to grow Parkview’s graduate medical education program to help attract, train and retain more physicians in our region,” said a statement from Dr. Ray Dusman, Parkview Health's president, physician and clinical enterprise.
“OB-GYN, our newest program to receive accreditation, is one of the most in-demand physician specialties in Indiana. This residency will help expand access to comprehensive obstetric and gynecological care, meeting a critical need in our communities.”
Parkview said the extension grants are from the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board, which awarded about $3 million for the health system's internal medicine and general surgery programs. Extension grants are designed to support new graduate medical education programs until the programs reach maturity.
Parkview had already received $1.5 million in grants from the Medical Education Board. The internal medicine, general surgery and OB-GYN programs previously received $500,000 each in development grants; those are used to support the creation and development of graduate medical education programs in Indiana.
"According to the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board, continued investment in the state’s physician pipeline is critical to meeting increasing demand, especially in rural and underserved areas, and for improving health outcomes and quality of life for all Hoosiers," Parkview said in its news release.