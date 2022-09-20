Parkview Health's nine hospitals in northeast Indiana have won a significant national nursing excellence award for the second time in five years.
The institutions have attained Magnet status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for meeting rigorous standards of nursing practice, Parkview announced Tuesday.
Fewer than one in 10 U.S. hospitals -- 9.4% -- have earned the honor.
"Parkview nurses not only deliver excellent care across our region, but they also stand among the nation's very best as models of nursing excellence," said Juli Johnson, Parkview's chief nursing executive.
The facilities honored are Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview Hospital Randallia, Parkview Ortho Hospital and Parkview Behavioral Health Center in Fort Wayne. Parkview hospitals in Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties were also included in the award.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital will be eligible for the award in the next round because it has not been open long enough, hospital officials said.
Magnet recognition has been shown to mean higher satisfaction with nurses' communication, availability and discharge information and lower risk of 30-day mortality among patients.
Higher job satisfaction among nurses and lower reports of nurses' intentions to leave their positions also have been reported.