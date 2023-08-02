Beverly Zuber has a family history with tremors, and she hasn't been immune.
She first noticed a shaking in her head, and she then began to have more severe symptoms in her hands and voice. Zuber turned to local treatment.
"I wanted to have tea parties with my granddaughters," Zuber said. "I wanted to, most of all, color with all the grandkids. I wanted to blaze a trail for my family."
Parkview Health is offering new treatment to help essential tremor patients through focused ultrasound waves.
The ultrasound treatment uses sound waves directed by MRI to target the thalamus – the area responsible for causing essential tremors.
The health network said in a July 27 news release that the minimally invasive treatment requires no anesthesia, incisions, ionization or radiation, and it can be an outpatient procedure, where people can go home the same day.
Essential tremors are a movement disorder characterized by involuntary shaking, according to Parkview, and they present as rhythmic shaking or twitching that starts in the fingers or hands. Tremors can become more intense and spread to the head, torso or feet.
Tami Brigle, public relations manager for Parkview Health, said implementing the treatment cost Parkview $2 million and has helped 17 patients since January.
Before the procedure, patients complete a pre-surgery evaluation with Dr. Tara Kimbason, neurologist for Parkview. If the patient meets criteria, Kimbason and neurologist Dr. William Young schedule the procedure.
"Essential tremor is the most common movement disorder, yet it is not widely known," Young said in a statement. "We hope to bring more awareness to essential tremors and this new technology, which can have a significant impact on a patient's quality of life."
The health network said strong candidates for treatment have suffered from debilitating tremors and have tried at least two medications without positive results.
Patients who have newly developed tremors are generally not good candidates for this treatment, Parkview said.
"We are developing a unique program at Parkview for the treatment of these complex and debilitating conditions," Fen Lei Chang, medical director for Parkview Neurosciences, said in a statement. "We are very excited by our early results and look forward to seeing improved quality of life for our patients."
Teri deMatas, vice president of marketing and community relations for Lutheran Health Network, said it wasn't immediately clear if the organization has the same treatment. Parkview said it is the first organization in northern Indiana to offer it.
Zuber said she wanted to help present options to people who also have tremors in Fort Wayne.
"Having the ultrasound gave me back my right hand," she said, "and this is just one more stride, one more option, one more miracle for people like me."