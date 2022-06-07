Parkview Health’s fledgling Graduate Medical Education program is set to grow soon.
The program, which will take on its first residents this month, is gearing up for two more programs – a one-year transitional residency and a three-year physical medicine and rehabilitation residency. The two will add to the existing internal medicine and general surgery residencies.
Residencies form a bridge between medical school and being an credentialed, practicing physician. All four of Parkview’s residences have received initial accreditations from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education.
Parkview also recently received a $500,000 grant from the Indiana Graduate Medical Education Board to create another residency – one in obstetrics and gynecology.
A transitional residency is a prerequisite for entering other advanced and specialty medical residencies. Parkview’s first class will arrive in June of 2023, with recruiting beginning in September. The transitional program has been approved for 12 placements.
The physical medicine and rehabilitation program can accommodate two candidates each year, with the first starting training in July 2024.
The first residents arriving this month for residencies’ traditional start in July include four in general surgery and 15 in internal medicine. They were recruited through the National Resident Matching Program in March.
In preparation for the first residents’ arrival, renovations were completed earlier this year at Parkview Hospital Randallia, which serves as the Parkview program’s base. The new space includes classrooms and a lounge, plus a clinic and 26 patient rooms where residents will work with patients under supervision.
The general surgery residents will perform surgeries alongside physicians at the hospital using robotic equipment designed for training.
Parkview has received $1.6 million in grants from the Indiana graduate board to start programs to help meet Hoosier demand for physicians, especially in rural and other underserved areas, a news release said.
“We’re building something that is going to impact our communities, our region and our state for years to come,” Dr. Ray Dusman, president of Parkview’s Physician and Clinical Enterprise, said in a news release.
“By expanding (the program) we will attract, train and retain even more highly skilled physicians, resulting in improved access to care and economic growth for the area.”