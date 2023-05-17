A new Parkview Health facility could be coming soon near Huntertown.
The health care nonprofit, the region's largest employer, filed a development plan with the city of Fort Wayne earlier this month. The plan is expected to be up for a public hearing at the Allen County Plan Commission's June 15 meeting, and the board could make a decision as soon as June 22.
In February, Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said the organization plans to build a new Parkview Physicians Group clinic at the 34.4-acre site, located at the northeast corner of State Road 3 and Gump Road, which is just south of Huntertown. Brigle said then that the hospital did not have a finalized timeline for construction and development.
The site contains eleven parcels of undeveloped land and is zoned for a neighborhood center. The proposed building would be one story, less than 30 feet tall and would cover about 17,000 square feet according to plans filed by Parkview.
The organization's proposal calls for 100 parking spaces, more than double the 43 required for a building of its size.
According to Parkview's filing, the new center would be called "Huntertown Crossing." Along with the medical facility, the development would also include other non-Parkview businesses.