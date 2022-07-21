Parkview Health said Wednesday it received more than $1.2 million from the state to address community health issues.
The six grants from the Indiana Department of Health were part of a $35 million initial round of funding through the state’s Health Issues and Challenges program. It was established by the state General Assembly in 2021 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“These funds enable us to create or enhance several programs that go beyond traditional levels of care,” Dena Jacquay, Parkview Health’s chief administrative officer, said in the statement.
Parkview Health is one of more than 150 groups to receive funding for the Health Issues and Challenges program. Parkview’s grants are:
• $643,381 to create the FAST (Food Assistance and Support Team) program. FAST will connect patients and healthcare providers with community/government-based food assistance programs to improve the health of individuals identified as food insecure.
• $150,000 for an Asthma Education and Management Program that will include education, in-home environmental visits and an emergency department call-back program.
• $148,344 for Parkview’s Neuroscience Outreach Network. Patients with elevated blood pressure or chronic hypertension will be referred to this program for additional services focused on preventing and reducing the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and associated risk of stroke.
• $97,980 for a diabetes prevention program that will use the CDC’s National Diabetes Prevention Program curriculum to identify individuals with pre-diabetes and put them on a path to prevention of diabetes and other metabolic diseases.
• $149,986 for a Pediatric Medical Complexity Community Health Worker program, which will help families build their own capacity to provide and care for their medically complex children. As a frontline change agent, the community health worker will help reduce health disparities for some of the most vulnerable children in underserved communities.
• $94,000 for its Oncology Patient Navigators, a team of social workers with degrees in sociology, psychology and the arts.