Four of Parkview Health’s six hospitals received an A grade from a leading national hospital safety watchdog, officials announced Wednesday.
The Parkview-owned hospitals were among 20 Indiana facilities that earned A’s in The Leapfrog Group’s semi-annual evaluations that take into account how well facilities prevent medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections that kill or harm patients.
The national nonprofit assigned grades A through F to almost 3,000 U.S. acute-care hospitals this fall on more than 30 evidence-based measures of patient safety. Those include post-operative sepsis, blood leakage and kidney injury.
No Lutheran Health Network hospitals received the top mark.
Lutheran and Dupont hospitals received B’s. They earned the highest grades of the five Lutheran Health Network-owned hospitals that were evaluated. Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Lutheran Downtown Hospital and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital received C’s.
“Quality improvement is a continuous journey,” Lutheran spokeswoman Megan Hubartt said in an email. “We continue to embrace innovation and best practices to enhance the care we provide. Improving patient experience and communication remains a top priority, and our teams are proactively rounding on patients to collect feedback for improvement opportunities.”
“While our hospitals are performing in line with or above the average hospital score on many metrics, there are areas we are focusing on,” she continued. “Lutheran Hospital continues to work toward improvements in catheter-associated urinary tract infections and preventing colon surgery infections. Dupont Hospital’s quality improvement initiatives include adhering to evidence-based best practices to prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections, and as a result there have been no infections in the past 10 months. Lutheran Downtown Hospital’s score is based on data collected from St. Joseph Hospital while it was still operational.”
The $118 million Lutheran Downtown Hospital first opened to patients last fall. It also received a C from Leapfrog in the spring. The facility it replaced, St. Joseph Hospital, received a string of D and F safety grades from Leapfrog.
Only four hospitals statewide received D grades for safety. None received an F.
Among the areas in which Lutheran Hospital received below average scores were surgical site infection after colon surgery, sepsis infection after surgery, communication about discharge and communication about medicines.
Dupont scored below average in patient urinary tract infections, serious breathing problems following surgery, and patient falls and injuries, among other areas.
Data wasn’t available in numerous categories for Lutheran Downtown Hospital. Areas in which the facility scored below average included patients falls and injuries, dangerous blood clots and having specially trained doctors care for ICU patients.
Parkview Whitley Hospital received a B for the fall grading period. Grades were not calculated for Parkview LaGrange Hospital or Parkview Wabash Hospital because Leapfrog does not assess critical access hospitals.
Parkview Huntington, Parkview DeKalb and Parkview Noble hospitals all received A’s. It was the seventh consecutive A grade for Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, which includes Parkview Randallia Hospital.
Dr. Jeff Boord, Parkview Health’s chief quality and safety officer, commented on the safety study’s results.
“Parkview has developed a culture of safety directed toward achieving zero harm during the delivery of care,” he said in a statement. “The Hospital Safety Grade reflects the consistent, high-quality care delivered in our hospitals. We are proud of our co-workers and providers for their world-class teamwork and dedication to safety.”
Leah Binder, Leapfrog’s president and CEO, commended Parkview Health in a message that accompanied its fall safety grade announcement.
“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” she wrote. “An A safety grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance, so that they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”
An A grade doesn’t signify perfection, however. For example, Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates received below average scores in Surgical site infection after colon surgery, kidney injury after surgery, falls causing broken hips and a few other areas.
Dr. Boord said Parkview’s team is aware of the areas where it can improve and will continue to target them.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States. The grades are based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed and free to the public on the organization’s website.