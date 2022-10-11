Visitors will no longer be required to wear masks at Parkview hospitals.
Parkview Health spokeswoman Tami Brigle confirmed the change will go into effect Wednesday and will apply to all hospital locations and Parkview Physicians Group clinics.
In addition to the removal of masking requirements, Parkview will also lift its visitor restrictions.
Brigle said the change is "in accordance with" the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The updated rules come as the White House urges eligible Americans to get updated COVID-19 booster shots by Halloween, warning of a "challenging" virus season ahead during the holidays.
The CDC says that so far only about 11.5 million Americans have received the updated vaccine, which is meant to provide a boost of protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the dominant BA.5 variant.
Deaths as a result of the virus remain high, as more than 330 people die on average each day of COVID-19, according to CDC data.
Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 coordinator, said studies suggest that if more Americans get the updated vaccines, “we could save hundreds of lives each day this winter.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.