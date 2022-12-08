Parkview will partner with the city in bringing an urban grocery store to Fort Wayne’s south side.
Mayor Tom Henry’s office announced Thursday the city had reached a deal with Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates on the Pontiac Street Market project. The store could open next fall at Pontiac and John streets if the city gains necessary approvals.
Parkview will provide financial support through its Community Health Improvement program and manage store operations with its vendor, Sodexo, the mayor’s office said in a news release.
“Parkview understands that access to high-quality, healthy food is foundational for health,” said John Bowen, president of Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates. “Supporting the city on this project allows Parkview to expand its work to increase access to nourishing food and provide resources that will help pave the way to a healthier community.”
The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission and City Council will need to approve various aspects of the store and are expected to discuss the issue at meetings this month. Construction could begin in February, the mayor’s office said.
The redevelopment commission accepted several properties donated in September for the grocery store. The land was owned by the Mary Cross Tippmann Foundation and Charitable Trust.
The city has requested $2 million for the project from federal American Rescue Plan Act Funds, along with $1.7 million for streetscaping along Pontiac.
The grocery store is intended to address nearby food deserts in Fort Wayne’s southeast quadrant as part of the Southeast Strategy, which was approved by City Council in January 2021. The plan focuses on economic development and revitalization in southeast Fort Wayne and identifies four corridors for improvement, which includes Pontiac Street.
“It’s vital to meet the needs of the community as we work each day to provide excellent quality-of-life opportunities for the health and well-being of our residents,” Henry said in a statement.
“We are encouraged by the positive momentum and growth we are experiencing in southeast Fort Wayne with public and private partnerships that will have a lasting and meaningful impact,” he continued. “Southeast Fort Wayne is moving forward in the right direction.”