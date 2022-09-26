A new business that plans to cater to people who want to be out on the St. Joseph River in the summertime has filed a rezoning application with the Fort Wayne Plan Commission.
River City Ventures LLC at 8834 Mayhew Road, Fort Wayne, has earmarked the location of the business as 3501 Parnell Ave., the southwest corner of Parnell and Spy Run Extended.
The location, partially wooded, is on the other side of Parnell just south of Memorial Coliseum’s parking lot entrance. The land’s owner and applicant are listed on the application as Joseph Tippmann of Fort Wayne.
A rough site plan submitted with the application shows 1.71 acres divided into two lots, both of which have their south property line ending at the north bank of the St. Joseph River.
The western lot is labeled as a 2,000-square-foot restaurant with walkways leading to an elevated dining deck. Its parking lot is accessed from Spy Run Extended.
The eastern lot has a building labeled as a 3,000-square-foot “boat excursion center,” with an accompanying boatyard. Five private group patios are situated along paths that lead to the river.
A 10-foot-wide utility easement bisects the land from north to south.
The applicants are seeking rezoning from single-family residential to limited commercial and approval of their primary development plan.
Tippmann has been involved with other river-oriented businesses, including one in which a pontoon boat outfitted as a floating bar was unhinged from its moorings crashed into the Tecumseh Street Bridge over the Maumee River.
The accident was in May 2017, when the 14-passenger craft was docked at The Deck by Don Hall’s Gas House restaurant on Superior Street. The boat had not yet taken its first voyage when the accident happened, but it was repaired and opened.
In 2020, Tippmann was affiliated with Rum Runner Party Boats, a business that builds six- and 16-passenger party boats to rent. The company also ran tours in downtown Fort Wayne, Lake James and Key West, according to its website.
Rum Runner also offers to franchise the business, the website says.
The proposal will have a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in Room 30 of Citizens Square. All rezonings also must be approved by City Council.