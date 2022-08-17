McMillen Health announced Wednesday that Pat Parker, one of the center's original founders who started the initiative for a health education center in Fort Wayne, has died.
Parker worked throughout the 1970s and '80s to ensure money was raised to support the initiative. She also remained a participatory member of McMillen Health through more than 20 years of service on the center's finance committee.
Parker also participated in many other community endeavors, including president of Junior League and a founding member of the committee that has become Fort Wayne Sister Cities International.
McMillen Health will rename the Parker Scholarship to the Pat Parker Memorial Scholarship, which supports students who would otherwise not be able to attend McMillen Health programs, as well as name its auditorium the Pat Parker Theater.
McMillen will close for Parker's funeral service.
A public memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., followed by a private reception and burial service.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road.