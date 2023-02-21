A Huntington foundation has been dissolved by its board in a move meant to streamline its sister agency’s ability to help residents with disabilities.
Pathfinder Foundation required time-consuming tax and legal filings that were separate from those required of Pathfinder Services, said Danielle Tips, Pathfinder Services’ president and CEO. She described the former arrangement as “more complicated than it needed to be.”
Instead of continuing as a separate entity that makes grants, Pathfinder Foundation transferred $500,000 to the Community Foundation of Huntington County, which created an account called the Community Accessibility Fund. The money came from unrestricted donations previously made to the Pathfinder Foundation. Restricted funds remain with Pathfinder Services.
Royce Ruckman, who voted in favor of the Pathfinder Foundation being created in 1983, was also among the board members who voted late last year to dissolve it.
The new Community Accessibility Fund at the community foundation will award grants to projects aimed at eliminating physical barriers that keep some residents and visitors from fully accessing places of business and entertainment alike.
“We’re considering it like the seed money,” Tips said of the fund’s starting balance. “We hope other community members will be inclined to donate to it.”
Often, owners of older properties can’t afford the necessary upgrades, she said.
“Especially for small businesses, the dollars are not there,” Tips said during a phone interview.
As of last week, the grant application process was still being refined, the Community Foundation said, but officials provided some basic guidelines in a news release.
“Funding is available to individuals, families, and businesses to take ownership of the physical barriers in buildings and infrastructure that prevent people with disabilities from fully accessing the use and benefits afforded to all,” the foundation said in a statement. “Accessibility needs must be considered from an individual and community perspective to make the changes necessary to be a welcoming community for all.”
Pathfinder Services was created almost 60 years ago to help residents with physical and intellectual disabilities. The nonprofit offers various programs, including career counseling and financial literacy classes, in Huntington, Allen, Wabash, Stark and Marshall counties. The agency also provides residential and respite services in some of those communities.
All services will continue without interruption, said Tips, who is on Huntington Mayor Richard Strick’s advisory council for accessibility. The council consults with business owners on issues large and small, including how far apart to place racks in a retail store so that customers can comfortably navigate the space, she said.
“The mission of the organization is to create a community where all people are valued and accepted,” she said, adding that could include ramps, motorized wheelchairs and other accommodations.
Donations made to the foundation with restrictions on how the money could be used – also about $500,000 – were transferred to Pathfinder Services, Tips said. Those funds will be used according to the donors’ wishes.
Pathfinder Services’ annual budget is about $25 million. Most of its revenue comes from Medicaid, which pays for disability services provided to qualifying people. Another $2 million to $3 million comes from grants the nonprofit receives.
The agency’s supporters also add to the bottom line by participating in its events.
One annual fundraising event is the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot, a 5K run and 1-mile walk that has already opened its online registration. The nonprofit also auctions art in August at an event called Toast to the Arts.
“Medicaid is good, but it doesn’t cover the cost of providing services,” Tips said. “We have to get creative. Fundraising is important to us.”