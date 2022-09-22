Although he couldn’t have local government leading the exhumation of Nancy Eagleson’s body, Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers is in favor of the family doing it.
“I’m supportive of them and what they’re doing and wish them luck,” Landers said. “I was at their fundraiser Sunday. I was at the hearing Tuesday.”
Eagleson was abducted, raped and killed Nov. 13, 1960, and her sisters got judicial approval Tuesday to dig up her body and look for potential DNA evidence.
Landers was part of the cold case review of Eagleson’s death by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children more than nine years ago. The center’s experts said then that reviewing the case or exhuming the body wasn’t of value because the evidence was gone.
The experts at the Ohio attorney general’s office also told Landers it wouldn’t yield anything. Because of that, he couldn’t commit the sheriff’s office to digging up the body.
Eagleson’s family consulted their own experts, and two of them said it’s unlikely – but not impossible – they could find evidence, family spokeswoman Jeanne Windsor said.
The DNA evidence may be the only chance the family has of finding the killer. The evidence from the case is missing, including clothes, the bullet and autopsy samples.
The sisters, Sheryl Garza and Merrill Miller, decided to look for possible DNA to find her killer after law enforcement had success using DNA to find the killer of 8-year-old April Tinsley, family spokeswoman Jeanne Windsor said.
Tinsley was raped and killed in 1988, and by comparing DNA from the crime with DNA from commercial sites, detectives identified John D. Miller and arrested him July 15, 2018.
“If they can’t get DNA, then we have at least done everything we can do,” Windsor said Tuesday.
Eagleson’s family was told about 1985 that the case evidence no longer existed. Landers, who was in junior high or elementary school at the time, said something may have happened to it when the sheriff’s department switched buildings.
Although conspiracy theories proliferated after Eagleson’s death and then the loss of evidence, Landers doesn’t see how the sheriff’s office could have been protecting anyone. It doesn’t make sense considering the details of the report, he said.
The sheriff at the time of Eagleson’s death, John Keeler, had only two deputies. But he leaned on state and federal agencies to try to find the killer, Landers said.
Landers also let cold case investigators at Uncovered.com look over the file so they could see whether the matter was worth pursuing, he said. They brought in Project Porchlight, which is paying for the DNA testing.