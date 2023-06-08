Fort Wayne police are investigating a pedestrian crash that critically injured a man early today.
Officers said they were called to the North Clinton and Grove streets intersection at 4:48 a.m. and found the victim in serious condition, but hospital staff determined he had life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the collision happened as a vehicle was northbound on North Clinton. The driver phoned 911 immediately, officers said.
No other vehicles or people were involved and no further information was provided.