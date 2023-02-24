A woman Fort Wayne police found bleeding and unconscious on the ground late Thursday night is in critical condition.
Officers said they responded to the 7800 block of Decatur Road about 10 p.m. after a witness reported a pedestrian hurt in the area. Police said the woman was hit by a vehicle and the driver, who remained at the scene, is cooperating.
Paramedics determined the victim's condition life-threatening and took her to a hospital. Police said alcohol is not a factor in the collision and an investigation is ongoing.