Former Vice President Mike Pence will stop in Fort Wayne for a fundraiser this fall, Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine announced Monday.
Pence will be the keynote speaker at the party’s annual Reagan Bean Dinner on Oct. 12.
“I couldn’t be more pleased than to announce that Vice President Mike Pence will be the keynote speaker at this year's Allen County GOP’s ‘mega’ event … which will no doubt bring hundreds of Republicans from Allen County and across the state to attend this year’s fall dinner,” Shine said in a statement.
Shine said the event will have “particular significance” this year, helping Republicans to “rally the troops” toward the party’s goal of winning a majority in both houses of Congress.
Before holding the nation’s second highest office under former President Donald Trump, Pence served in the U.S. House from 2001 until 2013 and as Indiana’s governor from 2013 until 2016.
In the news release, Shine noted the timing of the event comes a few weeks before both the midterm election and a month before the release of Pence’s new autobiography, “So Help Me God.”
An autobiography or memoir is often an early sign a politician is planning a run for higher office.
Fox News reported Sunday that Pence has made three trips this year to both Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states in the Republican Party’s presidential primary calendar, with back-to-back high profile appearances in the two states coming this week. He's also visited the third and fourth states on the schedule, South Carolina and Nevada.
According to the book’s publisher, Simon and Schuster, it tells the story of Pence’s life and provides the “inside story of the Trump Administration” through his perspective.
The book will provide “the most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration,” according to the publisher’s description, but also “chronicles President Trump’s severing of their relationship on January 6, 2021, when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.”
That description serves as an apt example of the tightrope Pence is attempting to walk – distancing himself from Trump while also not alienating the former president’s supporters.
While Pence is a notable name in Republican politics both in Indiana and around the country, his influence has limits.
Earlier this year, Pence held a fundraiser for East Allen County School Board member and businessman Ron Turpin, who ran in the GOP primary for the 14th state Senate district seat. Despite the former vice president’s support, Turpin lost the race to Republican nominee and emergency physician Dr. Tyler Johnson.
The Reagan Bean Dinner will start with a $300-per-person VIP reception at the Grand Wayne center at 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, featuring “complimentary cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, photo ops with the Vice President and dinner,” according to the news release. The dinner-only cost is $150, and doors open at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.