Downtown Fort Wayne might look a little blue today.
Erin’s House for Grieving Children has asked people to wear blue in support of Children’s Grief Awareness Day, and several downtown businesses are following suit. The Ash Skyline Plaza, I&M Plaza, Lincoln Bank Tower, Parkview Field, Rousseau Centre, and Wells Street Bridge are expected to radiate blue light today through Sunday.
The nonprofit has also placed sidewalk stickers throughout downtown to educate people in the community.
Some sidewalk stickers last year shared a statistic that Erin’s House focuses on daily. One in 11 Hoosier children will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they are adults.
“The importance of Children’s Grief Awareness Day is to cultivate understanding that children need to be supported through their grief,” a news release said. “They are often thought of as being resilient or they are too young to understand what has happened when someone has died, but children do indeed grieve.”
Erin’s House has shared other ways people can help raise awareness for grief children experience, such as sharing information with people directly or through social media. The nonprofit also accepts donations and volunteers.
Erin’s House has helped 28,000 people in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio since 1993. The nonprofit provides peer-support groups, camps, school programs and community outreach, as well as grief education to area schools, youth agencies, churches and social groups. The services are at no cost to the families of children and teens in need.
“If more people understand and acknowledge that children grieve and that they grieve differently from adults, we can better help our communities learn ways to support youth who are grieving now and in the future,” the news release said.
For more information about Erin’s House, call 260-423-2466 or go online to erinshouse.org.