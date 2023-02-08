People will be able to get on the ice at the Headwaters Ice Skating Rink for free on Feb. 19.
The free skate day will honor the memory and community service of Dr. John Crawford, a physician and radiation oncologist who was on Fort Wayne City Council for 20 years.
Crawford died unexpectedly July 17.
Marcia and Grant Crawford, the late oncologist’s wife and son, donated money in his name to cover the cost of admission and skate rental from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Grant Crawford said the family is happy to partner with the Headwaters Park Alliance to provide free skating for the community.
“My dad enjoyed the outdoors and being active, so this is a fitting tribute,” Grant Crawford said in a statement. “The ice rink is a great asset to our community, so supporting Headwaters seemed like a great idea.”
This story has been changed to include the correct date.