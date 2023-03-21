People can watch a livestream of the four peregrine falcon eggs that are in a nest atop the Indiana Michigan Power building in Fort Wayne.
Peregrine falcons, known for their impressive speed, lay eggs annually in a nest on top of the downtown building. Once the falcon chicks are born, a professional attaches identification bands on the birds’ legs, a news release said.
Indiana Michigan Power works with Soarin' Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Indiana Audubon Society to get the chicks banded.
The parents of the falcon chicks will be identified by the bands on their legs. They are presumed to be father Jamie and mother Moxie.
Jamie and Moxie have laid at least 33 eggs at the Indiana Michigan Power nest since 2013, a news release said. The first egg was spotted March 13 and the fourth egg was visible on March 19.
Peregrine falcon eggs generally hatch about a month after all eggs are laid, and the young birds take their first flights at about six weeks of age, a news release said.
People can view a livestream of the falcon nest at www.indianamichiganpower.com/FalconCam
Kelly Rentschler, external affairs manager at Indiana Michigan Power, said in a statement that the Falcon Cam is popular with avian fans, local students and other people around the world.
“We are excited to have eggs in the nest again this year and look forward to naming and banding the chicks in a few months,” Rentschler said.
Since 1996, 67 falcon chicks have hatched in the nesting box on top of the tallest building in Fort Wayne, a news release said.
“The building offers a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators, as well as access to water and food,” the news release said. “This makes the nest box one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for falcon restoration.”
Two chicks were born in the nest last year, and they were named Novi and Kiri.