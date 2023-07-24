A Fort Wayne thoroughfare showed its personality Sunday as about a dozen venues – including art galleries, shops and eateries – welcomed visitors for a one-day festival showcasing their offerings.
Sunshine quickly replaced rain that affected the first hour of the Broadway Street Stroll.
The event began several years ago to bring more people to the north-south artery that extends from downtown, but it hasn’t been held every year since its launch because of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, participating artist Alexandra Hall said.
People ducked into storefronts including Fancy & Staple and the Ruth Koomler Art Gallery as a crowd listening to live music spilled onto the sidewalk in front of Engine House No. 5.
Chris Tennant and Lois Ehinger were among those who browsed the toys at Hopscotch House, which offered art activities for children outside. The store wasn’t a new discovery for Ehinger, who works nearby.
“This and Fancy & Staple. We probably go there too much,” Ehinger said.
Hall, whose outdoor booth displayed her acrylic paintings, said she participates in the stroll whenever her schedule allows. Participating venues organized programming for their sites.
“We want to highlight who’s here,” said Hall, whose nearby studio is typically closed to the public.
She noted Sunday’s family-friendly event complemented Art on Broadway, a Saturday evening gallery crawl designed for adults. Organizers hoped pairing the events on the same weekend would strengthen attendance.
People could attend the Broadway Street Stroll for free, but anyone who bought items from at least five places could enter to win a gift basket featuring items from every participating venue.
The event was promoted digitally – a strategy that reached Rachel Parker through Instagram.
The Fort Wayne woman brought her children, 3-year-old Lyla and 6-year-old Silas. They juggled their souvenirs from a balloon artist – a flamingo and a Minecraft sword – as they waited in line for airbrush tattoos in Electric Works’ Union Street Market.
“Lyla, did you look at the board to pick what you want?” Parker asked her daughter.
Decisive, the girl pointed to a blue butterfly. Using a stencil, Teresa Rust of Boho Studio Arts created the temporary tattoo within minutes, adding a streak of glitter as a finishing touch.
Outside the Electric Works market, vocal group Heartland Sings prepared for a mid-afternoon concert, and Indiana Wild allowed strollers to interact with animals, including Monty, a ball python.
Shannasie Vowels, who was handling the snake, readily granted requests to touch the reptile.
She told one woman: “You can hold him.”