Pets of the week

Legend is a 9-month-old neutered male Labrador retriever mix. He is a sweet boy with a lot of energy but focuses quickly. He is eager to learn and would be a great playful dog sibling. His adoption fee is $100; call Animal Care & Control at 260-427-1244.
Valentina is a 2-year-old domestic longhair/mix.She is a spayed white/calico who is not declawed. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 260-744-0454 and name your adoption price.
Humane Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Timmy is an 8-month-old white/brown pointer mix
who is 41 pounds and neutered. To meet Timmy, who can be adopted for $100, call Humane Fort Wayne at 260-744-0454.