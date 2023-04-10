Pets of the week Apr 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Little Woman is a 3-year-old spayed snowshoe mix. Name your own price at 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Albert is a 4-year-old neutered hound mix. Adoption fee is $100. Call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Jingle is a 9-year-old spayed calico female. She is available to adopt at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s off-site location, Pet Supplies Plus on Coldwater Road. Call 260-427-1244. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Audit shows financial mistakes from commissary fund by former sheriff Recent divorce filings in Allen County University of Saint Francis president announces resignation New Green Frog owners look to expand seating, service School leaders rule Allen County's top 25 public salaries Stocks Market Data by TradingView