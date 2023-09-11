Pets of the week Sep 11, 2023 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Six-year-old Salem is neutered and vaccinated. He is a little shy before he gets to know you and would thrive in an adult household. To meet him, call 427-5502. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Country is a 1-year-old, neutered domestic shorthair mix feline. You can name the price if you decide to adopt him. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Macy is a 4-year-old German shepherd/Alaskan husky mix. To make a date to meet Macy, contact Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday. Humane Fort Wayne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Sweetwater turns to insider to find next CEO Teacher Honor Roll: FWCS educator makes students feel loved, valued, smart Former coach charged with theft after team loses more than $5,000 in funds Recent divorce filings in Allen County 12-year-old boy on bicycle dies after Paulding, Ohio crash Stocks Market Data by TradingView