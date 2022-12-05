Pets of the week

Nibbles is an 8-month-old dwarf hamster. Although his body is tiny, he has a big personality. He loves to come up to his cage to say hello and ask for a snack. To meet Nibbles, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Ellie is a 1-year-old terrier/pit bull mix. She is spayed and weighs a little over 50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $100. To see if you have a love connection with Ellie, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Pugsly is a 7-year-old domestic shorthair mix. She is spayed and medium-sized for a cat. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454 Tuesday through Sunday to schedule a visit with Pugsly.
Humane Fort Wayne
Nibbles is an 8-month-old dwarf hamster. Although his body is tiny, he has a big personality. He loves to come up to his cage to say hello and ask for a snack. To meet Nibbles, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Ellie is a 1-year-old terrier/pit bull mix. She is spayed and weighs a little over 50 pounds. Her adoption fee is $100. To see if you have a love connection with Ellie, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.