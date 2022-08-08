Pets of the week

Raven is a 2-year-old spayed long-hair cat. She is a bit on the shy side but will warm up to new people quickly. She has a lot of energy and loves to play with all kinds of toys. To meet Raven, call 427-5502.
Pelusa is a 1-year-old spayed Husky mix. She is very friendly and loves to go on adventures. She enjoys long walks but is not a fan of cats. If you have other dogs in the home, bring them along! Call 744-0454 to meet Pelusa.
Sadie is a 1-year-old spayed cat looking for her forever home. She is very friendly and will greet you, especially if you have some treats! To meet Sadie, call 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Raven is a 2-year-old spayed long-hair cat. She is a bit on the shy side but will warm up to new people quickly. She has a lot of energy and loves to play with all kinds of toys. To meet Raven, call 427-5502.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Pelusa is a 1-year-old spayed Husky mix. She is very friendly and loves to go on adventures. She enjoys long walks but is not a fan of cats. If you have other dogs in the home, bring them along! Call 744-0454 to meet Pelusa.