Octavia is a 1-year-old female guinea pig bonded with her sister, Aurora. They are a package deal. Octavia is shy at first but comes up to you when you offer treats. Small-animal adoption fees are currently waived. If you would like to meet her, call 427-5502.
Ozzy is an 88-pound, 1-year-old neutered Anatolian shepherd mix, and the staff recommends researching his breed. He would like an active home with no other dogs or smaller animals. To meet Ozzy, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Rocksteady is a 10-pound, 3-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix. She likes to snuggle but on her terms and would do best as the only cat in the house. Her previous owner surrendered her because of allergy issues. To meet Rocksteady, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Humane Fort Wayne
Pets of the week
