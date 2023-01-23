Pets of the week Jan 23, 2023 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Delores is a 2-year-old spayed female. She is a social cat who is sure to brighten up any family’s household. Delores would love to go home to be spoiled for eternity. To meet her, call 260-427-5502. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Jafar is a 1-year-old neutered domestic shorthair mix. His adoption fee is name your own price. To meet him, call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Sarge is a 5-year-old neutered Catahoula/mix. He weighs 68 pounds, and his adoption fee is $100. To meet him, call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Deaths at Fort Wayne home ruled murder-suicide Woman, child found dead after Fort Wayne shooting Location of last Bandidos for sale, but owner sees hopeful future Journal Gazette to debut Weekend Edition Local designer collaborates for Grammys collection Stocks Market Data by TradingView