Dax is a super sweet, round-faced 2-year-old neutered cat. He takes a few minutes to warm up to you, but he is worth the wait. He has a gentle and calm demeanor. The staff at Animal Care & Control thinks he would thrive in a calm home with someone to snuggle with on the couch. To meet Dax or any of the other pets available for adoption at Animal Care & Control, call at 427-5502. The shelter is at 3020 Hillegas Road.