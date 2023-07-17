Pets of the week Jul 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jewel is a 3-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix. Her adoption fee is name your own price. To meet her, call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Lukan is a 1-year-old male neutered shepherd mix. His adoption fee is waived. To meet him, call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Axel is 4 years and neutered. He is available to meet at the Black Forest Cat Café on Coldwater Road, or call 260-427-5502. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Marian' producer, student producers announce public records request Restaurateur suing Fort Wayne Plan Commission, calls decision arbitrary Analysis: Breaking down IU basketball's roster after transformative offseason Winning lottery numbers Glenbrook Square shooting suspect arrested Stocks Market Data by TradingView