Pets of the week Aug 7, 2023

Luca is a 3-year-old neutered brown tiger. Meet and apply to adopt him at Black Forest Cat Café, 4716 Coldwater Road.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Cobalt is a 3-year-old neutered mastiff mix. His adoption fee is $100. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 260-744-0454.

Humane Fort Wayne

Lucy is a 2-year-old spayed domestic shorthair mix. Call Humane Fort Wayne and name your own price.

Humane Fort Wayne