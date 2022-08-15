Pets of the week Aug 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Honeydew is domestic shorthair mix who has not been declawed. There is an adoption fee of name your price. To meet her, call 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Annabel is a 2-year-old retriever mix. She weighs 37 pounds and costs $100 to adopt. To meet her, call 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Toby is a 2-year-old neutered gray tiger shorthair. Toby would prefer a calm home so a chaotic household might be to much for him. To meet him, call 427-5502. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Large-scale 'solar farm' in southeast Allen County draws ire Roster unveiled for Komets Alumni Game to support Braydin Lewis Delta to suspend flights from Fort Wayne to Detroit Coroner's office: Fort Wayne man, boy victims of Monday homicides Andrew Downs steps down from PFW post Stocks Market Data by TradingView