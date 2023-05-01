Pets of the week

Rose is a 1-year-old guinea pig. She can be shy at first but comes around with the help of veggies. A sale is going on in partnership with Bissell Pet Foundation, so small-animal fees are based on donations. For more information, call 260-427-5502.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Bodevan is a 2-year-old neutered Dalmatian mix. His adoption fee is $100. For more information, call, 260-744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Jack is a 1-year-old, neutered domestic shorthair mix with soulful eyes. Name your own price to adopt him. For more information, call, 260-744-0454.