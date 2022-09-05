Pets of the week

Rosalina is a 1-year-old tortie who is missing her tail, which adds to her personality. Also, her front claws have been removed. She is friendly and loves chin and head scratches. To meet her, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
Rupert is a 6-month-old neutered pit bull terrier mix. He is looking for a loving home, so if you would like to meet Rupert, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Humane Fort Wayne
Xyrus is a 3-year-old spayed domestic shorthair cat. She is small and black and white. Xyrus would love to find a welcoming home, so if you would like to meet her, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.