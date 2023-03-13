Pets of the week

Pollux is a 1-year-old, neutered shepherd/mix. He weighs 44 pounds and has plenty of energy. His adoption fee is $100. If Pollux is the pup you’ve been waiting for, contact Humane Fort Wayne. The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Nani is a 6-month-old spayed domestic longhair/mix orange cat with soulful green eyes. She just wants to be loved by a forever family. Nani can be yours for the adoption fee you decide. To meet her, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.
Pollux is a 1-year-old, neutered shepherd/mix. He weighs 44 pounds and has plenty of energy. His adoption fee is $100. If Pollux is the pup you’ve been waiting for, contact Humane Fort Wayne. The shelter is open Tuesday through Sunday.
Humane Fort Wayne
Nani is a 6-month-old spayed domestic longhair/mix orange cat with soulful green eyes. She just wants to be loved by a forever family. Nani can be yours for the adoption fee you decide. To meet her, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.