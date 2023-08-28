Pets of the week Aug 28, 2023 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Selena is a 5-month-old, spayed domestic shorthair mix. You name her adoption price. Call 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Star is a 6-year-old, spayed terrier/pit bull mix. Her adoption fee is $100. To meet her, call 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Fergus is a 2½-year-old neutered cat who would thrive in a quieter home. He is vaccinated and microchipped. To meet Fergus, call Animal Care & Control at 427-5502. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'Casual upscale' restaurant Proof to replace Welch's Ale House Orangutan baby dies at Fort Wayne zoo Mimi Rolland, community activist, dies at 90 Baby orangutan introduced to mother's animal care team at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView