Pets of the week Jan 2, 2023

Christina is a 2-year-old spayed female who came to the shelter as a stray and was not claimed. She is super friendly and loves to be petted. To meet Bertha, call AnimalCare & Control at 427-5502.

Grace is a female who is almost 7 years old. For more information, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.

Moon is 5-year-old female. For more information, call Humane Fort Wayne at 744-0454.