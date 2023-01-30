Pets of the week

Henry is 5 months old and very sweet. His playful side can cause him to get overstimulated and play bite. A home without young children would be best, as would a home with another playful cat. To meet him, call 260-427-5502.
Harley Q is a 3-year-old spayed domestic shorthair/mix. Her adoption fee is name your price. To meet her, call 260-744-0454.
Harriett is an 8-year-old spayed boxer/mix who weighs 52 pounds. Her adoption fee is $50. To meet her, call 260-744-0454.
