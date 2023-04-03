Pets of the week Apr 3, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jovi is a year-old male domestic shorthair who is neutered. If interested in adoption, it’s name your own price. To see Jovi, call Humane Fort Wayne at 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Sanea is a 5-year-old spayed female tortie who has a sweet, soft side. To see Sanea, who has been available since March 6, call Animal Care & Control at 260-427-1244. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Houston is a special-needs, 5-year-old greater Swiss mountain dog/terrier/pit bull mix who is neutered. His adoption fee is $100. Call Humane Fort Wayne at 260 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Two tornados cause damage in northeast Allen County Analysis: Indiana roster churn continues, what comes next? Recent divorce filings in Allen County Baker opening Sweets and Drinks cafe near Lima, Cook intersection Three Rivers Festival, director of operations part ways Stocks Market Data by TradingView