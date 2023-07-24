Pets of the week Jul 24, 2023 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email HFWChapsSex: Female/SpayedBreed: Shepherd/MixAge: 4 monthsAdoption Fee: $200 HFWMrs. BeasleySex: Female/SpayedBreed: Domestic Shorthair/MixAge: 3 yearsAdoption Fee: Name your own price! Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Winning lottery numbers Recent divorce filings in Allen County Star of ABC's 'Golden Bachelor' dating series has ties to northeast Indiana Fort Wayne man sentenced to 45 years for molesting Deceased former Fort Wayne priest added to list of clergy 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse Stocks Market Data by TradingView