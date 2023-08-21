Pets of the week Aug 21, 2023 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jack is a 2-year-old neutered Dutch rabbit with a sweet personality. His adoption fee is $25. Call Animal Care & Control at 260-427-1244. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control Crunch Bar is a 4-month-old spayed domestic shorthair/mix. To adopt her for a fee of $50, call Humane Fort Wayne at 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Hoss is a tongue-wagging, 4-month-old neutered shepherd-retriever-Labrador/mix. His adoption fee is $200. Call 260-744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pets of the week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Former, longtime FWCS superintendent Wendy Robinson dies Recent marriage license filings in Allen County Recent divorce filings in Allen County Former Bishop Luers teacher pleads guilty to child seduction Residents argue against fence to Fort Wayne Plan Commission members Stocks Market Data by TradingView