Pets of the week Sep 26, 2022

Smokey Pokey is a 1-year-old spayed longhair cat. She is also not declawed. She is looking for a happy, playful family to adopt her. If you would like to meet Smokey, call 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne

Roxbury is a 7-year-old female pitbull mix and is a large size at 57 pounds. She is looking for a family to welcome her home. If you would like to meet Roxbury, call 744-0454. Humane Fort Wayne

David Hasselhop is a 4-year-old neutered rabbit. He is a small, calm and friendly bunny who loves romaine lettuce, carrots (not too many) and celery. To meet David, call 427-1244. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control